Vettel could be eyeing Red Bull role

Red Bull’s door is "open" to welcoming Sebastian Vettel in the event the quadruple world champion wants to re-enter Formula 1.

The energy drink stable has just snapped up its out-of-work former grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo for a test and marketing role in 2023.

35-year-old Vettel, however, may not be interested in racing again, but a role in F1 team management.

"We have two teams, so we are open to that," said Dr Helmut Marko when told that German Vettel, who won all four of his titles at Red Bull, may come back in a non-racing role.

"His life will definitely be different from the one had had as a driver. He’d come to work earlier, leave later and receive only a small part of a pilot’s salary," he smiled.

For his part, Vettel says he will at least initially take a break from the hectic schedule of a F1 driver next year.

Beyond that, however, he is open to a team management role.

"It’s ok, I’m used to getting up early with the kids," Vettel smiled. "And when I was in Formula 3, a certain Helmut Marko woke me up at seven in the morning.

"But yes, I know very well that the drivers need to consciously allocate time for rest, while the leaders of the teams are constantly dealing with things."