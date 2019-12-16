Vettel admits trying vegan diet

Sebastian Vettel has revealed he tried to become a vegan.

Six time world champion Lewis Hamilton is an ardent vegan and climate change activist, and even Ferrari’s Vettel admits he supports Greta Thunberg.

"I would have no problem eating out with her," the German said when asked by Blick newspaper about the high-profile 16-year-old Swedish climate activist.

"I don’t know if she would want to sit at a table with me, as I am probably not a role model. But I think it’s great that the youth is committed."

Blick correspondent Roger Benoit also asked Vettel about his flirt with veganism, after confiding the news to Bernie Ecclestone on a recent visit to his Brazilian coffee plantation.

"The experiment lasted around six weeks and I learned a lot from it," Vettel said. "It is up to you how and what you eat.

"There is no proper diet because everyone is different - everyone reacts differently," he added.

"What I don’t like is the quick judgements, where everything is right or everything is wrong.

"But what has changed for me is that I now eat less meat and pay more attention to the quality of the products, which is quite easy in Switzerland. I also have more vegetables on my plate now," Vettel said.

After a tough season, Vettel says he is looking forward to the winter break.

"I really need a break after this season," he said.

"Sometimes you have the feeling that you are in a rhythm and it would be better to continue, but that is not the case this year."