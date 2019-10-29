Vettel admits to shoving ’selfie stick guy’

Sebastian Vettel has admitted to physically pushing an official interloper on the Mexico GP podium last Sunday.

Formula 1 spiced up the podium action in Mexico, elevating Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes on a lift and inviting a Stig-like character to take ’selfies’ with the celebrating drivers.

"It was nice to have a car on the podium, even if it won’t work everywhere. It was good, except for the guy with the selfie stick," Ferrari’s Vettel told Bild newspaper.

"That’s why I pushed him away."

Ever the F1 purist, the German also slammed the Mexican GP trophies.

"We have a good race, and then you get these boring trophies," Vettel said.

"Maybe we should get something more traditional in the future. Heineken is already everywhere, do we really need their logo as the trophy too?"