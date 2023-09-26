Vettel admits considering Le Mans offer for 2024

By GMM 26 September 2023 - 07:48





Sebastian Vettel is reportedly poised to launch a comeback as a racing driver.

The quadruple world champion, who quit Formula 1 at the end of last year, is being linked with an offer to contest the fabled Le Mans 24 hour race in 2024.

It means he could be in one of the world’s most famous motor races next year competing against his friend and protege Mick Schumacher, who is in talks with Alpine about the Renault-owned marque’s new hypercar project.

Vettel, 36, would reportedly be in the lower-tier LMP2 category, having apparently been offered a drive by the British team Jota - a Porsche customer outfit.

"Apparently a test could take place soon," said Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt, explaining that the test might take place in Spain at the beginning of October.

When Schmidt asked Vettel about the rumour, the German answered: "Nothing has been signed or decided yet, but I have it in the back of my mind.

"I still have time to decide."

Vettel attended the Japanese GP at Suzuka last weekend for his ’bee hotel’ initiative, and admitted to feeling emotional as he watched the F1 cars trackside.

"If at some point I come to the conclusion that it doesn’t work without racing anymore, then I will drive again," he said.

The German broadcaster RTL said Vettel’s potential teammates for Le Mans are no less than fellow former F1 drivers Robert Kubica and Kimi Raikkonen.

RTL correspondent Felix Gorner said: "I think it’s very likely that he will see Vettel at Le Mans.

"He is an absolute history fan and loves traditional races like this," he added. "He’s always been interested in taking part.

"Le Mans will also appeal to him in terms of sport. Next year, numerous manufacturers from big brands will take part, with an enormous density of performance."