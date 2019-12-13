Verstappen would be ’less aggressive’ in Mercedes

Max Verstappen says he would drive less aggressively at the wheel of a Mercedes.

Most pundits agree that the Dutchman was notably more mature in 2019 compared to his early days in Formula 1 as a teenager.

But six time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that Verstappen, 22, is still too aggressive on occasion.

"That may have something to do with the generation, but I don’t think we drive very differently to how he did in his first five years," the Red Bull driver told Dutch publication Formule 1.

As for whether he has tempered his aggression compared to his memorable early years, Verstappen added: "No, I just think that with more experience in Formula 1 you can judge better what can and cannot be done."

And Verstappen thinks Hamilton’s Mercedes car is also a factor.

"Whatever it is, he is in a car that is world champion material," he said.

"We sometimes have the chance to fight with him but then we have to be a little harder, because otherwise you don’t have a chance.

"If it was the other way around and we were in such a car, we would sometimes be less aggressive.

"Because in such a position you know you just have to get points for the championship, so sometimes it is better to let the other guy win the race and you finish second," said Verstappen.