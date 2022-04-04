Verstappen vs Leclerc ’won’t go wrong’ - Doornbos
"It was fair and square racing"
Search
Max Verstappen’s new title head-to-head will not echo the ultra intense rivalry he had in 2021 with Lewis Hamilton.
That is the view of former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos, who says Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel battling with Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia was par for the course for two drivers who have been racing one another since childhood.
"It was fair and square racing," the Dutchman told Racexpress. "Hard, yes, but I don’t get the feeling that things will go wrong between Leclerc and Max.
"Maybe in race 20, if it’s about the title, but it always felt much more intense with Hamilton and Max. This was just really nice racing," Doornbos added.
He also thinks 2022 so far should result in Formula 1 giving itself a pat on the back for delivering exactly what the radical new technical rules promised.
"They dared to look so far ahead and were able to implement the rules they wanted," said Doornbos. "It’s especially nice to see the teams all implement those rules in their own way."
As for Mercedes, however, the 40-year-old thinks the reigning constructors’ world champions have finally "lost their way" in Formula 1.
"It’s going to take them a while to get it all together again," said Doornbos.
"They’ll get there because it’s such a good team, but that eighth drivers’ title is not going to be possible for Lewis Hamilton this year."
Red Bull
Verstappen vs Leclerc ’won’t go wrong’ - Doornbos
Porsche deal for Red Bull would be ’logical’ - Marko
Red Bull doesn’t want to ’lose’ Gasly - Marko
F1 development race already heating up
More on Red Bull
Ferrari
Ferrari denies getting early start with 2022 car
Verstappen vs Leclerc ’won’t go wrong’ - Doornbos
Sainz is ’obvious’ number 2 at Ferrari - Marko
Sainz still ’very close’ to new Ferrari deal
F1 development race already heating up
More on Ferrari