GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 06h10

Verstappen unsure over 2019 title tilt

"It’s just so difficult to say"

Search

By GMM

11 March 2019 - 12:16

Max Verstappen is not ready to declare himself a real challenger for the 2019 title.

His boss at Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko, has named the Dutchman alongside Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as the main three contenders this year.

When asked if he agrees, Verstappen told Ziggo Sport: "It’s just so difficult to say."

Red Bull has switched from customer Renault engines to works Honda power for 2019.

"The most important thing is that we are consistent this year, and whether that is enough for the world championship, I don’t know.

"I’m a realist and an optimist and it’s hard to say," Verstappen, 21, added.

However, he says he is happy with Honda.

"Not to say something against anyone else, but this engine is much more logical. It (the package) just looks super tight — really beautiful," said Verstappen.

keyboard_arrow_left

Montoya told Steiner about Magnussen

Australia 2019 - GP preview - Renault F1

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less