Bahrain Bahrain GP || March 20 || 18h00 (Local time)

Verstappen to reap sponsorship windfall - manager

"We have everything analysed for us by data agency Nielsen"

Search

By GMM

19 March 2022 - 14:28
Verstappen to reap sponsorship (...)

Max Verstappen’s manager says he is now reaping the international benefits of the 2021 championship triumph.

Although the victory over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was highly controversial, Raymond Vermeulen reveals that it has led to a serious influx of interest from potential lucrative sponsors.

"It has definitely taken off," he told De Telegraaf newspaper. "I believe we have now achieved the international breakthrough."

Vermeulen co-manages Red Bull’s Dutch driver in conjunction with Max’s father Jos, and he revealed: "We have everything analysed for us by data agency Nielsen.

"That way we can support our gut feeling with the facts and properly measure how Max is doing internationally."

According to him, 24-year-old Verstappen’s sponsorship pull is now astronomical, with companies making enquiries every single day.

"We then see whether it fits into our picture and whether we are not going to get into Red Bull’s waters," Vermeulen revealed.

Among Verstappen’s most prominent personal sponsors are Jumbo, Carnext and Viaplay.

Sakhir, FP3: Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc, Sergio Pérez

Wolff admits Hamilton dominance ’not popular’

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos