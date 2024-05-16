Verstappen to race in real and virtual worlds from Imola

By GMM 16 May 2024 - 10:46





Max Verstappen is planning a very busy weekend at Imola.

According to the Belgian broadcaster RTBF, the world championship leader will not only be racing his Red Bull, but also taking part in a 24-hour sim race on the iRacing platform.

Verstappen, 26, is a high profile part of the professional sim racing team Redline. RTBF reports: "He recently declared in an interview that he takes his simulation equipment everywhere."

And he has officially been named on the Redline lineup for the 24 hour race at the virtual Nurburgring circuit.

"It’s a scheduling clash which has not failed to surprise and amuse social network users," the broadcaster added.

In March, just hours before opening practice in Jeddah, Verstappen was live on the video live streaming platform Twitch at about midnight.

"Users also noticed that the Dutchman was online on iRacing at around 2 or 3am the day before qualifying and the grand prix - very unexpected behaviour from a high-level athlete," RTBF added.

Verstappen secured both pole and the grand prix win in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, De Limburger newspaper reports that Verstappen’s famous father Jos - who now takes part in many rally events semi-professionally - will not be at Imola this weekend.

"Driving yourself is more fun than watching," Verstappen senior is quoted as saying.