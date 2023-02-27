Verstappen sponsors young DTM driver, team

By GMM 27 February 2023 - 15:29





World champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull have put their names to sponsorship of a rising young talent.

20-year-old Dutch driver Thierry Vermeulen, the son of Max and Jos’ manager Raymond, has signed up with Swiss team Emil Frey in this year’s German touring car championship DTM.

Curiously, young Vermeulen will be at the wheel of a Ferrari GT car - with Verstappen.com Racing and Red Bull branding.

"This is a nice and challenging next step in Thierry’s career," back-to-back Formula 1 world champion Verstappen, 25, said.

"After his first year in the GT3 class, in which he learned a lot, we chose to sign with Emil Frey Racing, a very professional team," the Red Bull driver added.