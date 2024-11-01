Verstappen slams F1 steward’s ’extreme accusations’

By GMM 1 November 2024 - 09:15





A regular Formula 1 steward has called out Max Verstappen’s father by name amid an ongoing controversy about driving standards in the sport.

Jos Verstappen, a contemporary of fellow former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, called out the 60-year-old for alleged pro-British bias in FIA decision-making.

Herbert has now hit back, telling the Dutch magazine Formule 1: "Jos is really way off the mark here.

"I am actually a huge fan of Max," he added. "He is one of the best drivers I have ever seen. But then he makes manoeuvres like in turn 7 in Mexico and turn 4 in Brazil (2021), and I think ’Why?’ You are so much better than that."

In separate comments earlier this week, Herbert also accused triple world champion Verstappen, 27, of having a "horrible mindset" when he was wheel-to-wheel with title rival Lando Norris.

In response, Max told De Telegraaf newspaper ahead of the Brazilian GP: "These are quite extreme accusations."

Another Briton, 1996 world champion Damon Hill, went even a step further than Herbert this week, implying that Verstappen may not even be capable of racing fairly.

"I don’t listen to these individuals," the Dutch driver responded at Interlagos. "I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing."

When asked if he feels unfairly treated by the sport and its officials and commentators, Verstappen responded: "Honestly, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them."

He even pointed out what appears to be clearly inconsistent standards in the fact that while he was punished by the FIA for saying "f*ck" in a recent press conference, Charles Leclerc went unpunished for an identical discretion after the Mexican GP.

When asked who he looks to for advice and support, Verstappen answered: "People who are objective and close to me and not just there to stir ... I can’t say the word, because I’ll probably get another (penalty).

"I mean, apparently it only counts for me anyway, because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn’t hear anything from it. So it’s better I don’t swear again.

"But yeah, some people are just being very annoying. And I know who these people are. I don’t really pay a lot of attention to them anyway."

Verstappen’s friendship with his British title rival Lando Norris is even coming under strain, with the McLaren driver insisting on Thursday that he has "no respect" for Max’s driving in Mexico.

"Max knows that he behaved wrongly," added Norris. "It is up to him to change."

Norris also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Verstappen about their Mexico run-in, insisting it is "not necessary" and adding: "I don’t have anything to say to him either."