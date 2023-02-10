Verstappen settles dispute with Netflix

By GMM 10 February 2023 - 08:19





Max Verstappen thinks Formula 1 fans will get a "true image" of his character when the latest series of Netflix’s Drive to Survive drops later in February.

It will be season 5 of the popular yet divisive documentary-style series - credited on one hand for F1’s surging popularity but criticised by some for stretching the line between fact and fiction.

World champion Verstappen, for instance, boycotted the series’ production team because of the way he was portrayed in previous years.

But it appears he has had a change of heart.

"Drive to Survive has been very important for the popularity of F1," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"I understand that as world champion I have to participate in a product of this kind," the 25-year-old Dutchman added.

"I always said that I want to appear only as I really am. I talked about it with the managers of the series and they understood my point of view. Or I hope they did.

"I also understand the need to make the stories spectacular, but I’m someone who cares a lot about giving a true image of myself. I asked that this be respected."

The latest Drive to Survive debuts on Netflix on February 24.