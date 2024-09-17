Verstappen’s father may have agreed ’handshake’ deal

By GMM 17 September 2024 - 18:32





Red Bull has good reason to worry about keeping Max Verstappen at the team.

The triple world champion is under contract through 2028, but the deal is littered with reported performance and exit clauses that probably give him an ’out’ at the end of 2025.

Verstappen’s management, led by his father Jos and Raymond Vermeulen, have been openly flirting with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff throughout the past several months.

F1-insider.com is now reporting that a "handshake agreement" has even been made between Jos Verstappen and Wolff, regarding a move for the 26-year-old driver for 2026.

But another potential option for Verstappen has just emerged, as Red Bull loses its technical ’genius’ Adrian Newey to Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond.

The Silverstone based team’s works Honda power in 2026 may also be ultra-attractive for the Verstappen camp, given that all three of his Red Bull titles were won with the Japanese manufacturer.

When asked about the new Aston Martin link, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper: "I have no idea where that comes from."

It has even been suggested that Verstappen may try to take his mentor Marko with him - potentially reuniting the 81-year-old Austrian with an Aston Martin company car.

"I have to admit, the Aston Martin was a fun car," Marko, 81, smiled, "but that’s not the deciding factor for me.

"Every sensible team boss has to be interested in Max," he added. "And he always wants to sit in the car in which he can become world champion."

Marko does admit that Newey will probably find renewed success in green.

"Even when he joined us, Newey had the know-how to become world champion," he said. "He started with very specific demands and ideas. Nowadays you need a much bigger team, but he will probably get that."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, however, insists that Verstappen is still fully committed to the energy drink-owned team.

"He’s working with the engineers and explaining very clearly where the problems with the car lie," said the Briton.

"He’s putting a lot of time and effort into this process, and has been on many Zoom calls and in the simulator over the last couple of weeks."