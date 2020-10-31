Verstappen repeats Hulkenberg preference for 2021

Max Verstappen has repeated his view that Nico Hulkenberg would be a good teammate for him at Red Bull next year.

The team admits that the struggling Alex Albon is not yet confirmed for 2021, and that Red Bull outsiders Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez are in the running.

"I get on well with everyone," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport at Imola.

"But with Nico it is a bit more personal - I can speak Dutch with him," he smiled.

"He did very well in the races that he had to fill in for, but the decision is not up to me. I leave it to the team."

Verstappen, 23, said he has no advice to offer Albon as the British-born Thai struggles to keep his seat.

"I can’t help Alex," he insists. "He just has to accelerate. That’s all you can do.

"I can talk to him a lot, but that’s not going to help. He has to drive fast, that’s the only solution."

Verstappen says he expects to finish third once again behind the two Mercedes at Imola, although the experimental two-day format could complicate that.

"This weekend’s concept can be good, but only if the balance feels ok pretty quickly," he said.