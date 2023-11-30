Verstappen poaches new F1 physio from rival driver

By GMM 30 November 2023 - 10:28





World champion Max Verstappen has poached a new personal trainer from one of his Formula 1 rivals.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that his current performance coach, Bradley Scanes, recently told Red Bull that Abu Dhabi would be his last grand prix after four years with Verstappen.

"Scanes also has other work and would like to spend more time at home with his family," correspondent Erik Van Haren explained.

And in a follow-up report, Van Haren revealed that Scanes’ replacement is another Briton - Rupert Manwaring.

Manwaring, whose father and namesake worked in various F1 roles including alongside Verstappen’s own father Jos, has been Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz’s personal trainer and physio for many years.

It’s a blow for Spaniard Sainz, especially after a troubled end to his 2023 campaign despite earlier becoming the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix this season.

"The truth is that there are quite a few positive things about 2023 that are difficult to think about right now," Sainz said after the Abu Dhabi finale last Sunday.

"They were two very, very hard races for me at the end of the season. Nothing has gone right for me," he insisted.

"But I’m sure after a sleep and once I’m in a better mood again, I will look back on the positive things that for sure are there."