Verstappen only needs ’two or three more wins’ - Marko

Mattia Binotto agrees with Charles Leclerc’s assessment that winning the world championship for Ferrari this year has become "very difficult".

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen’s points lead over Leclerc is now approaching 100 points after the Red Bull driver utterly dominated in Belgium.

When asked if Spa-Francorchamps was the most dominant weekend of his entire Formula 1 career, Dutchman Verstappen admitted: "If you look at the whole weekend, yes."

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko thinks the 24-year-old is now cruising for his second consecutive drivers’ title.

"We’re going to try to win two or three more races to make sure we’re safe," he told Servus TV.

"The goal for us is now also clear, because we want to finish first and second in the championship for the first time in our history."

Binotto, the Ferrari team boss, says it’s clear that the Maranello based team no longer has the faster car.

"The real difference in performance between us and Red Bull was not that big in Hungary - a completely different track - but already noticeable," said the Italian.

"What worries me most is that they used less downforce than us and were still able to set strong times in the middle sector, where you need downforce.

"The Red Bull is just a faster car," said Binotto.

Attention may therefore already be turning to Ferrari’s 2023 car.

"Everything we learn about our weaknesses this year will also help us with next year’s car," he said.

"If you look at this drivers’ championship, the gap is very big. Now it all depends on Verstappen and whether he won’t finish races."