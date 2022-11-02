Verstappen now among richest Dutchmen on earth
"We are actually witnessing something very special"
Max Verstappen has been named among the 500 richest Dutch people on earth.
The currently-dominant back-to-back world champion has slipped onto the list for the first time at 500th place, even though the cut-off for the list has risen by EUR 10 million to a minimum of EUR 120m net worth.
120 million is precisely what the Dutch magazine Quote claims Verstappen is worth.
Fascinatingly, another new entrant is Prince Bernhard, co-owner of the Dutch GP circuit Zandvoort. His wealth is estimated at EUR 125m, putting him 481st on the Quote 500 list.
As for Verstappen, his rise to super-wealth and dominance in Formula 1 is not given the "plaudits" it deserves, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
"We are actually witnessing something very special," he said after Verstappen, 25, broke the all-time F1 record for the most wins in a season - 14 so far - in Mexico.
"And I sometimes think that his achievements perhaps don’t receive the plaudits that they should."
