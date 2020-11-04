Verstappen not upset about missed F1 record

Max Verstappen is not bothered that he will never be crowned the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history.

After Imola, it has become mathematically impossible for the 23-year-old Dutchman to beat the Mercedes drivers to the 2020 title - and therefore Sebastian Vettel’s record as youngest champion remains safe.

"Records like that are not that important to me now," Verstappen insists.

"It’s too early in my career to focus on that. If we have the best car, the records will come naturally."

Nonetheless, Verstappen list of records is already impressive. He was the youngest ever F1 driver, the youngest points scorer, the youngest championship leader, the youngest podium-sitter, and the youngest grand prix winner.