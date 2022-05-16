Verstappen not ruling out Red Bull move

Max Verstappen is not ruling out a move from Red Bull - after 2028.

Early this year, the 24-year-old reigning world champion signed up with the energy drink-owned team for the long-term, on a deal worth a staggering $50-plus million per year.

"I feel really good in the team. There is no reason to leave," the Dutchman told motorsport-magazin.com. "We get along well and we have a competitive package."

However, he does not rule out taking another look at teams like Mercedes or Ferrari after the new contract finally ends.

"At the end of the contract I’m only 31 years old," said Verstappen. "Then I still have the option to continue or not. I still won’t be old at the end of the contract period."

Some believe Verstappen has notably mellowed after winning the title, with the fury of his wheel-to-wheel racing with Charles Leclerc now more muted than it was against Lewis Hamilton.

"Of course every driver is a bit different," he argues. "Different in how he defends and how he attacks. That’s why you approach every driver a little bit differently."

Verstappen was trackside in Monaco at the weekend as his 2022 championship rival Leclerc crashed Niki Lauda’s iconic 1974 Ferrari in a hot lap.

It happened amid suggestions Monaco will eventually be pushed off the F1 calendar by new venues like Miami and Las Vegas.

"I don’t think you can replace Monaco," Verstappen said.

"It’s also a different culture, but that’s good because it would be boring if we always drove in the same culture."