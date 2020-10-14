Verstappen not ’frustrated’ with 2020 season

Max Verstappen insists he is not getting "frustrated" even if wins remain out of his reach at present.

Red Bull appears to be inching ever closer to Mercedes, with the Dutch driver almost matching Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying time at the Nurburgring.

And then in the race, Verstappen managed to post the fastest lap and score an extra point.

"I saw Lewis’ fastest lap on the big screens so I knew what the reference was," the 23-year-old told Ziggo Sport.

"The pitwall didn’t ask for it but I thought I have to try even if I didn’t expect it to work out. It’s an added satisfaction to have taken it," Verstappen added.

Contrary to some reporting, and amid talk of contract exit clauses, he insists that not having a car to consistently match and beat the Mercedes is not getting him down.

"I could get frustrated every weekend because I need luck on my side to win," he admitted. "But I have accepted the situation and I just try to get the maximum possible.

"If I can give the best of myself I am happy and I can enjoy it," Max added.

Also improving his mood is that Red Bull’s latest updates inched the car closer to Mercedes’ pace.

"The updates worked well and we’re getting closer to Mercedes but they are also making progress, so we just have to keep working," he said.