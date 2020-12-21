Verstappen not as good as Hamilton yet - Webber

Max Verstappen is not yet as good as seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

That is the view of Mark Webber, a former Red Bull driver who admitted to admiring Dutch 23-year-old Verstappen’s talent.

"He is in the final phase of fine-tuning his craft, if I can put it that way," the Australian told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"Is he already Lewis on a Saturday? Yes," Webber said. "Is he already Lewis on a Sunday? No, he is not. But that’s normal.

"You don’t win five world titles in your first five years in Formula 1. Nobody ever has," the 44-year-old, who won 9 races until his retirement in 2013, added.