Verstappen news doesn’t change driver market - Salo

Former F1 driver Mika Salo has backed Max Verstappen’s decision to commit to Red Bull for the next four seasons.

Some were surprised that the 22-year-old Dutchman committed so early, as he was strongly linked with a potential move to world champions Mercedes.

But Salo told C More: "Red Bull has been able to guarantee Verstappen good money and a good car. They need Max.

"I think the situation is satisfactory to Max in every way so it was quite expected. Now he can concentrate on the season," the veteran of over 100 grands prix told the Finnish broadcaster.

"He knows it will be hard work for the next three years. The agreement gives everyone security," Salo added.

Salo also played down suggestions that Verstappen’s new deal will have a big impact on the next fascinating rumblings in the 2021 driver market.

"It really doesn’t change anything," he said. "It was quite expected that Max would stay there.

"Everything else is still open. Pretty much everyone else’s contract is ending."