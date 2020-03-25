Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

Verstappen may have won 2020 title - Brundle

"Until 2019 I’d have always put my money on Hamilton"

By GMM

25 March 2020 - 15:41
Verstappen may have won 2020 title (...)

Martin Brundle thinks he might have been putting money on Max Verstappen in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a complete stop to Formula 1 and other sport around the world, and Brundle thinks it is depriving fans of an epic battle.

"After all you’ve seen of the two, in equal machinery, who wins over who over the course of a season: (Lewis) Hamilton or Verstappen?" he said on Twitter.

"Until 2019 I’d have always put my money on Hamilton, but I believe the tide is turning and that’s why I’m particularly sad not to be witnessing Max vs Lewis right now," the former F1 driver and veteran commentator added.

