Verstappen management responds to Aston Martin rumours

By GMM 24 January 2025 - 11:07





Max Verstappen’s management has smiled at reports suggesting Aston Martin is prepared to invest an incredible $1 billion to lure the quadruple world champion from Red Bull.

It is rumoured new recruit Adrian Newey sees a potential Verstappen pairing with incumbent Fernando Alonso as the perfect driver lineup for 2026, but the team "categorically" denied the claims.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, however, acknowledges the very real threat that Verstappen could jump ship after the looming season.

"We have to give him a car with which he is able to win on his own," he told Sport1. "It can be one to two tenths of a second slower than the others, but unlike our car last year, it has to be competitive over the whole season and on every track.

"If we don’t succeed in doing that," Marko warned, "there’s no reason for Max to stay with us. We have to be realistic about that."

However, when faced with the reports of an eye-watering long-term pay and equity deal that could be worth $1 billion, Verstappen’s management responded somewhat cheekily: "It would be nice, but we haven’t received that offer yet."

Just as possible is that Verstappen may simply call it quits after 2025, especially in light of the harsh new FIA clampdown on driver "misconduct" that could result in six-figure fines, bans, and even points deductions.

"Early retirement for Max Verstappen has just become even more realistic," De Telegraaf newspaper proclaimed.

Before the details of the latest clampdown become public, Verstappen told Viaplay that he resents being treated like a "schoolboy" or "toddler" in Formula 1.

"That is something I don’t like about Formula 1," the Dutchman admitted.

Earlier, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he had grown concerned about swearing in Formula 1 after his young son had begun to use foul language.

"When I was 5, my parents didn’t use swear words towards me of course, but what do you think I heard at school?" Verstappen responded.

"But when we as Formula 1 drivers are punished as a little toddler, I think ’What are we doing in this sport?’"

The Alex Wurz-led Grand Prix Drivers’ Association responded with "no comment" when asked about the latest FIA clampdown.

And a spokesman for the sport’s governing body clarified the way the new guidelines will be enforced. "We guarantee that the sanctions will be applied in a uniform and transparent way," the official told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The stewards have the authority to decide what sanction to apply in the event of a violation of the sporting code. Furthermore, all the main governing bodies have similar rules to protect the integrity of their sport."