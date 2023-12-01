Verstappen ’ignores’ most daily F1 news

By GMM 1 December 2023 - 12:57





Max Verstappen admits he won’t be keeping up with the daily goings-on in Formula 1 over the forthcoming off-season period.

The triple world champion is well known for being one of the drivers on the grid who is least interested in keeping up his profile on social media.

He admits it makes him more immune to criticism than some of his rivals.

"But I also just feel like what I do in private is no one else’s business," said the 26-year-old Red Bull driver in an interview with the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

Verstappen says he’s simply not as keen as some of his rivals about being up-to-date with the nitty gritty of daily Formula 1 news - which in many ways relieves stress and gives him a clearer focus.

"That’s right. But I don’t follow very many Formula 1-related accounts or people anyway," said the Dutchman.

"I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at a certain point it no longer appears in my timeline. Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to gain a better balance in my life.

"I don’t want to know everything - especially when I’m at home - about what’s going on in the paddock."

And he also enjoys a little bit of F1 ignorance when he travels to Brazil to meet up with his girlfriend’s family - headed, of course, by Kelly’s father and another triple world champion, Nelson Piquet.

"Then we are really not talking about motorsport at all," said Verstappen. "He’s talked about that more than enough in his life.

"At a certain point you don’t feel like it anymore and you’ve stopped talking about it. I understand that - there is more to life."