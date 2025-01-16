Verstappen: I’m happy with where I am now

By GMM 16 January 2025 - 09:02





Max Verstappen is the proud owner of a brand new super-yacht.

The quadruple world champion and his pregnant girlfriend Kelly Piquet were spotted taking delivery of the boat in the port of Viareggio, Italy, which Max has named ’Unleash The Lion’.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the yacht is 33 metres long and was ordered by Verstappen two years ago.

Meanwhile, the Swiss newspaper Blick has published an exclusive interview with the Red Bull driver in which he was asked about his chances of winning a fifth consecutive drivers’ title in 2025.

"I don’t have a crystal ball," he answered, "but if we can strengthen certain weaknesses during the winter, we will be back at the top.

"I’m not going to make any more precise predictions than that," the Dutchman added. "But hopefully more teams will be able to fight for the top spots."

Verstappen was also asked about the ongoing rumours about his future at Red Bull, including the possibility of a move to Mercedes for 2026.

"I’m happy with where I am now," he responded.

"One of my conditions remains the same as always - that Helmut Marko, who discovered me and has always supported me, must stay on the team."

Separately, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was also asked about his talks with Verstappen during the course of 2024.

"There was never a plan," the Austrian answered. "But we always talked and kept the lines of communication open.

"At some point he said that he wanted to stay where he was for now because it felt right to him. And I said we’d go with Kimi (Antonelli) because it felt right to us too. And now we’ll see where it all takes us," added Wolff.