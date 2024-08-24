Verstappen hits back at FIA ’hate’ clampdown

By GMM 24 August 2024 - 14:39





Max Verstappen has hit back at a new FIA clampdown on "negative comments" made by Formula 1 "drivers and team members".

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem declared recently on social media that in his "fight against online abuse", a link was found between "increased hate" directed at FIA officials and "negative comments from drivers and team members".

"At the last World Motor Sport Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct ... following incidents in which high profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse," he added.

Ben Sulayem urged F1 stewards at grands prix to "show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport".

When asked about the clampdown, triple world champion Verstappen was very unimpressed.

"First of all, I would say that they shouldn’t broadcast the radios, then," he told De Telegraaf newspaper. "Then you have already solved a large part of the problem."

The Red Bull driver said it’s unfair to try to control the drivers’ speech.

"In every sport something bad will be said about a certain decision, only not every sport has a microphone under their nose," Verstappen insisted. "Now people hear everything and they can talk about it on social media. That is where it starts."

The 26-year-old also said the F1 drivers also deal with online negativity every day.

"This isn’t just about officials, but something that plays a role in sports in general, right?" Verstappen said. "That’s why I think it shouldn’t just be about the stewards and the FIA.

"When I read something like that I think ’fine, I get it’, but it’s a problem that many more people have to deal with."