Verstappen hits back at British GP boss

By GMM 21 June 2024 - 15:15





Max Verstappen has lashed back at claims that he is responsible for poor ticket sales for the forthcoming 2024 British GP.

When explaining why the July event has not sold out, Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle alleged that Red Bull and Max Verstappen had made the results "very repetitive".

"I don’t think I can be blamed for that, right?" the triple world champion responded when asked about Pringle’s comments in Barcelona.

"I mean, I think this season is actually really entertaining with a lot of teams fighting for the wins now. So if a promoter can’t fill the seats and starts blaming others, he should first look in the mirror at what he is doing wrong himself," Verstappen is quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"I think the other circuits are very successful in selling their tickets."

Interestingly, even Britain’s seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton shied away from putting any blame on his rival Verstappen’s shoulders.

"The only thing I would say on that is that we have to watch ticket prices. It’s hugely expensive and I think they’re continuing to rise," said the Mercedes driver.

"The cost of living nowadays, I think, is too high. Maybe it’s wrong of me to say that, but I’m just thinking from the perspective of a fan."