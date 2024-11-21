Verstappen hints he could quit F1 after 2026

By GMM 21 November 2024 - 09:49





Max Verstappen has hinted that his next motor racing adventure after Formula 1 could be closer than many think.

For a Honda promotional event, Yuki Tsunoda took the wheel of an Indycar at Las Vegas Speedway, while triple world champion Verstappen tried a Daytona-ready Acura ARX-06 prototype.

Verstappen openly admitted to wanting to do Daytona.

"It’s not about teasing or whatever," said the Dutchman. "I know I want to do it in the future. It’s just finding the time."

The 27-year-old said it is really only the current F1 calendar that is holding him back.

"With such a busy F1 schedule it’s almost impossible because we finish so late in the season," said Verstappen. "To properly prepare before you head to Daytona, it’s pretty impossible.

"But who knows? Maybe in a few years time."

Verstappen also said he’s keen to do the fabled Le Mans 24 hour race, while he is "still youngish".

"At the moment, I have a contract," he said, referring to his Red Bull deal through 2028, which contains exit clauses. "I’ll be 31 at the end of it, which of course is still very young (to retire), but I started when I was 17.

"That’s a long time in Formula 1."

Verstappen hinted that he might not even get to 2028, given the fact that all-new cars - with a greater electrical power component - will debut in 2026.

"Yeah, for me it also depends on how the new cars will be to drive from ’26 onwards," he said. "Are they enjoyable to drive? The amount of races, how much you’re away from home, it’s demanding. And of course, I’ve won already a lot in Formula 1.

"I also want to do other stuff and at one point I also want to do fewer races. With an endurance championship, you have more free time and can plan your schedule a bit more."