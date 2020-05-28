Verstappen hailed for not becoming ’arrogant’

Dutch racing driver Arie Luyendyk has praised countryman Max Verstappen for remaining grounded amid skyrocketing fame, fortune and success.

Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal makes him one of the highest paid drivers in Formula 1 history, with boss Dr Helmut Marko smiling that the 22-year-old "will not be happy" once the sport includes driver salaries in the budget cap.

But despite this growing power in Formula 1, Verstappen is staying grounded according to two-time Indy 500 winner Luyendyk.

"What I like about him is that he has not suddenly become arrogant," the 66-year-old, best known for his long career in American open wheel racing, told De Telegraaf.

"Max can still be as enthusiastic as a boy after succeeding in a race," Luyendyk added. "Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have that at all."