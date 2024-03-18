Verstappen dominance will cause F1 fans to ’disappear’

By GMM 18 March 2024 - 16:01





Formula 1 fans may begin to "disappear" in the face of Max Verstappen’s ongoing and overwhelming dominance.

That is the warning of Jeff Dodds, the new CEO of the all-electric series Formula E, which was once touted as a potential threat to the popularity of F1.

That didn’t materialise, given the success so far of Liberty Media’s greater focus on the ’show’ aspects of Formula 1 and the category’s resultant surging popularity.

But the fans won’t wait forever for better competition, Dodds is quoted by Spanish sports newspapers at the most recent Formula E race in Sao Paulo.

"We’ve had eight different champions in nine seasons," he said, referring to the all-electric series. "Most of them have been decided in the last race.

"Fans love competition, and when competition begins to disappear, the fan base begins to disappear too."

Last year, Red Bull won 23 out of the 24 grands prix, representing a 96 percent winning percentage - a new all-time record in Formula 1.

"Now the question is whether Max will be able to win all 24 races on this year’s calendar, and we don’t want to be that kind of sport," Dodds insisted. "He’s already won the first two."

As F1’s pre-season tests were taking place in February, Dodds said he would donate $250,000 to charity if Verstappen failed to win the 2024 title.