28 November 2022
Verstappen dislikes F1 street circuits
"Formula 1 cars are really not made for that"
World champion Max Verstappen admits he is no longer a fan of Formula 1 street circuits.
Although the back-to-back title winner has collected all the major recent street track trophies including Monaco, Miami, Jeddah and Baku, he admits he has fallen out of live with the barrier-lined discipline.
"Formula 1 cars are really not made for that," he told the Dutch specialist magazine Formule 1. "I don’t like street circuits at all anymore.
"It was still manageable with the old cars, but not now. In Monaco and Singapore I was really disappointed with how the new cars took to the streets.
"Too heavy, too stiff, you can’t take kerbs with it anymore. The cars just aren’t built for it. Good for pictures, not for racing," the Dutchman smiled.
