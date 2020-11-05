Verstappen better than Red Bull car - Wolff

Max Verstappen is the only driver capable of mixing it with Mercedes’ dominant cars in 2020.

That is the claim not only of the Dutchman’s own bosses at Red Bull, but also main rival Mercedes’ team chief Toto Wolff.

"Max is doing fantastically," the Austrian is quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"How can I put it? He is driving better than what his car is actually capable of.

"Every weekend we see the three amigos driving at the front," Wolff added, referring to championship leader Lewis Hamilton, his teammate Valtteri Bottas and 23-year-old Verstappen.

"He always knows how to cling on," he said.

The 2020 titles are out of reach for Verstappen, but Wolff said Mercedes must take Max and his Honda-powered Red Bull team very seriously for 2021.

"I think Honda wants to finish their last year as an engine supplier in style and will be extra motivated," said Wolff. "That will also apply to Red Bull and, last but not least, also to Max."