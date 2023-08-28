Verstappen ’best ever F1 driver’ - Marko

By GMM 28 August 2023 - 12:28





Max Verstappen is now one of the best Formula 1 drivers "of all time".

That is the view of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, as Dutchman Verstappen matched Sebastian Vettel’s old record with his ninth win on the trot at home at Zandvoort.

Even F1 legend Fernando Alonso - second in his resurgent Aston Martin - does not disagree with a journalist who thinks Verstappen, 25, is in a class of his own at present.

"I agree with the comment. It is underestimated sometimes what Max is achieving," said the Spaniard.

"I think Max is achieving 100 percent more often than any of the drivers at the moment, so that’s why he is dominating."

Verstappen’s latest win was achieved in a cauldron of pressure at his home race, where the party atmosphere was clearly all about the two-time champion.

"You You would think it would put him under a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t seem to bother him," Marko told Viaplay.

"The competition behind us has become stronger, but Max stays so focused. Formula 1 is his life. That’s what makes him so strong."

Next weekend, Verstappen will get his chance at an unprecedented tenth consecutive win.

"I don’t know any points that he can improve on," Marko said. "He stays so calm.

"Of course it is difficult to compare different periods in Formula 1, but Verstappen is certainly one of the best drivers of all time," said the 80-year-old.

Marko also told Servus TV: "He shook the king’s hand, got into the car and did everything right."

Some, though, think such a level of dominance is actually not good for F1.

"If you think it’s boring, you have no idea," Max’s father Jos told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"Every race, Max has to perform at the top of his abilities and all details have to be right. Otherwise you can’t do such a winning streak.

"But as soon as Max puts on his helmet, I know he’s on top of it. I’m never worried about him losing concentration.

"Everywhere he has gone this weekend it’s been ’Max, Max, Max’. Everyone wants something from him. You have to be able to deal with that," Verstappen snr added.

Max’s co-manager Raymond Vermeulen told De Limburger newspaper: "Max is a game-changer for Formula 1, which we see now attracts a completely different audience."