Verstappen backs moves to replace Whiting

F1 can cope with the aftermath of Charlie Whiting’s sudden death.

That is the view of Max Verstappen, as the governing FIA scrambles to put in place an emergency succession plan for the late race director and starter, who died suddenly in Melbourne.

We already reported that, as in Australia, Michael Masi will again be the substitute race director this weekend.

But now it emerges not only that Christian Bryll will be the official race starter in Bahrain, but that a third official will also do some of Whiting’s former tasks.

Red Bull driver Verstappen backed the moves to replace Whiting.

"They have done well, as it is a very difficult task," he said in Bahrain.

"Over time we will know what all the changes will be, but I think that on the track, everyone knows what to do and copes quite well with their tasks."