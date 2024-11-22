Verstappen backs away from Vegas, F1 launch criticisms

By GMM 22 November 2024 - 14:36





Max Verstappen has backed away from recent criticisms aimed at Formula 1 and the F1-promoted Las Vegas GP.

Last year, the Red Bull driver was scathing of the new Las Vegas event, describing it as "99 percent show, 1 percent sporting event".

However, he told reporters on Wednesday that he now has a more nuanced view.

"I understand why we are here," the triple world champion said in Las Vegas. "I understand it both business-wise and race-wise. But it will never be my favourite circuit."

Verstappen also says most of his negative comments of a year ago were directed mainly at the gaudy driver introduction ceremony, which made him feel like a "clown". It’s been scrapped for 2024.

"I’m really not that negative about this race," the 27-year-old insists. "I just prefer circuits with high-speed corners, so that’s a matter of personal preference. But it’s not a bad grand prix and the city is also fine."

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s quip during a recent sim racing live stream, in which he suggested "I hope I’m sick" for the new official F1 season launch next February, was also quoted widely by the international media.

Lando Norris sided with his friend and 2024 championship rival on Wednesday.

"I might see where Max is going on holiday and join him," the Briton smiled. "We might end up having the same illness.

"It’s cool for a lot of fans and a big thing for Formula 1, but I’d rather be at home and relaxing and preparing for the season," Norris admitted.

Verstappen clarified that what he said on the live stream was just a joke.

"I was only joking on the live stream and then people always take these things too seriously," the Red Bull driver said.

"I think it’s great for the sport and for Formula 1 that all the teams will be there and that the liveries will be presented there. We’ll be there too," Verstappen clarified.