Verstappen also regarded as ’impolite’ - Alonso

By GMM 20 April 2023 - 10:24





Max Verstappen could be set to match Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s joint all-time record for the number of Formula 1 drivers’ titles.

That is the view of Fernando Alonso, a two-time champion who at 41 is widely regarded as having had similar potential to run away with many more championships.

Now, as he enjoys a second spring at Aston Martin in his post-sabbatical phase in F1, Alonso is within sight of a 33rd career win.

"I think Fernando should have already won a lot more races than he has done," fellow two-time champion Verstappen said. "I think he deserves a lot more."

Speaking with France’s L’Equipe, Alonso is now returning the favour by predicting a lot more success ahead for the 25-year-old Red Bull driver.

"He could win five, six or seven titles," said the Spaniard. "Max is very good, but obviously he too needs a competitive car."

Alonso sees other similarities between himself and the Dutchman.

"We both come from small countries with little F1 culture," he said. "In my time, Spain became blue, and now we see orange everywhere.

"And also, I don’t know why, but we are both seen as drivers who are aggressive, impolite and not politically correct."