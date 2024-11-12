Vasseur vows to maintain Ferrari’s low-profile 2024

By GMM 12 November 2024 - 08:42





Frederic Vasseur says Ferrari will maintain a minimally controversial presence in Formula 1 as it has become a "strength" of his reign at Maranello.

While Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren and other teams have been more willing to stir the pot over various issues in 2024, Ferrari has been keeping a conspicuously lower profile.

For instance, team boss Vasseur says Ferrari is staying out of Red Bull’s recent claim that McLaren may be illegally inserting water or moisture into its tyres for cooling reasons.

"I don’t know where the accusations come from," the Frenchman said, "but I won’t dwell on this subject, because it’s one of the team’s strengths this year to stay away from all the controversies."

As for the technical specifics of the allegations, Vasseur added: "I don’t really understand the theory because I think we’re all trying to remove moisture from everywhere, not add something to the tyres."

While Red Bull and McLaren’s 2024 title fight has been high in the headlines throughout the season, Ferrari has quietly crept into contention to beat every team to the constructors’ championship crown.

"Overall, the last races have gone well," Vasseur agrees. "We are the team that has collected the most points in the last three, and that is very significant.

"In Las Vegas we know that we will have a better pace than we did at Interlagos, and we will have to score a lot of points. It will be the same in Abu Dhabi. I expect a good fight between the top four teams."

However, he also revealed that Ferrari’s 2024 car upgrade program has now completely ended.

"Nothing more to come," said Vasseur when asked if there will be any more new parts for the final three grands prix of the year. "We have been focusing on next year’s project for months now."