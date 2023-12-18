Vasseur hints at new contracts for Leclerc and Sainz

By GMM 18 December 2023 - 09:13





Frederic Vasseur has hinted that he may offer Carlos Sainz a new long-term Ferrari contract through 2027.

Recently, rumours swirled that the Italian team’s boss had sealed a lucrative new deal with Charles Leclerc to keep him in red until 2030 - but was only offering Spaniard Sainz a new two-year extension.

Both drivers are under contract until the end of 2024.

"We have meetings and we have started conversations," Vasseur told international media at a Christmas lunch event at Fiorano. "But we have a lot of time compared to what Mercedes did, when they renewed their two drivers in August."

He hit back at the recurring rumour that Leclerc is basically Ferrari’s preferred driver.

"We have two drivers and two cars and both scored more or less the same points during the year," said the Frenchman.

"And if I have the two right drivers for Ferrari for 2024, then I want to have them for 2025, 2026 and 2027," Vasseur added.

He confirmed that Ferrari’s 2024 car, featuring "95 percent" new components compared to this year, will be revealed publicly on February 13.