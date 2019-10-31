USA 2019 - GP preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff

After we secured the Constructors’ trophy in Japan, we said that we wanted to end this season in style and the race in Mexico was the first proof of that. It underlined how hungry this team still is – everyone keeps on pushing for the best possible result. It was the 100th victory for Mercedes-Benz in the F1 world championship – a great milestone in our motorsport tradition and an achievement that is testament to the skill and dedication of the many people who have contributed to our heritage.

The next race at the Circuit of the Americas is only a few days away and we’re all looking forward to another fight on track. We have a decent track record in Austin; however, we had a difficult weekend in Texas last year as we struggled with tyre management. The W10 treats its tyres more gently than our 2018 car, so this should be less of an issue this year.

CotA has produced great racing with lots of overtaking, so we hope for another spectacular Sunday in Austin. The crowd is usually very enthusiastic and I’m sure we’ll meet a lot of new fans thanks to the success of the F1 Netflix series in the US. It’s great to see the growing TV audience numbers in the American market and we’ll fight hard to make sure that this year’s race will contribute to the increasing interest in our sport.