US GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview
Team quotes
Lance Stroll
“I love racing in Austin, and it’s great to be able to spend some time at home in Canada to recharge ahead of the Grand Prix. It’s a critical race for the team, and we’ll be giving it everything in pursuit of more points. It’s a challenging track with the first sector having a flow element in contrast with the final sector which demands precision, making it quite easy to run wide. We’ll be pushing the limit to find the limit in the build-up to Sunday."
Sebastian Vettel
"We’re looking to bounce back in Austin. As we’ve seen in recent races, we have the pace to fight in the midfield, but it’s such a close fight, and it’s very easy to miss out on points. This circuit really tests the set-up of the car, so the key is to maximise practice and build on it going into qualifying and the race."
Aston Martin F1 Team
