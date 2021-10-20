United states GP || October 24 || 14h00 (Local time)

US GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

By Olivier Ferret

20 October 2021 - 07:47
Lance Stroll

“I love racing in Austin, and it’s great to be able to spend some time at home in Canada to recharge ahead of the Grand Prix. It’s a critical race for the team, and we’ll be giving it everything in pursuit of more points. It’s a challenging track with the first sector having a flow element in contrast with the final sector which demands precision, making it quite easy to run wide. We’ll be pushing the limit to find the limit in the build-up to Sunday."

Sebastian Vettel

"We’re looking to bounce back in Austin. As we’ve seen in recent races, we have the pace to fight in the midfield, but it’s such a close fight, and it’s very easy to miss out on points. This circuit really tests the set-up of the car, so the key is to maximise practice and build on it going into qualifying and the race."

