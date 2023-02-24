Unvaccinated Rosberg returns to F1 paddock

By GMM 24 February 2023 - 12:54





After a full season on the sidelines, Nico Rosberg will return to the Formula 1 paddock in 2023.

Last year, the 2016 world champion was unable to be on-site for his broadcasting duties with British and German television as he chose to remain unvaccinated against covid-19.

But Formula 1 has now relaxed its ban on unvaccinated people in the paddock, enabling 37-year-old German Rosberg to return this season.

Bild newspaper confirmed the news, as did Sky Deutschland - for whom Rosberg will report as an expert pundit alongside fellow former F1 drivers Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock.

Sky said Rosberg’s first appearance will be next weekend in Bahrain, with attendance in Hungary, Britain, Qatar, Imola and Monza also scheduled.