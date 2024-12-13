Unpaid, inconsistent F1 stewards ’not fair’ - Steiner

By GMM 13 December 2024 - 13:54





Gunther Steiner says the stewarding situation in Formula 1 is his biggest gripe about the sport at the moment.

Inconsistency in stewards decisions, particularly when it comes to penalties, became a hot topic in 2024 - even attracting the criticism of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

Steiner, the former Haas team boss, fully agrees.

When asked by Ouest-France newspaper to reveal what he would change about F1 today, he answered: "I would like the stewards to be permanent employees, so we have consistency in the penalties that are issued.

"Formula 1 is one of the biggest sports in the world," Steiner added, "so I don’t think it’s fair that they are not full-time employees. Football referees are full-time, and they’re paid for it.

"Responsibility must be rewarded," he said.

According to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, however, the Paris-based federation simply does not have the money to train, develop and then pay permanent race stewards.

"I understand the interest in having professional stewards," he said, "but we don’t have the money for that."