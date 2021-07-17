British GP || July 18 || 15h00 (Local time)

Uncle says Alfa Romeo not ’better option’ for Schumacher

"If it was a top team, it would be a great opportunity for Mick"

By GMM

17 July 2021 - 13:06
Mick Schumacher’s uncle has again questioned the "sense" in rumours the young German could move from Haas to Alfa Romeo for 2022.

Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of 22-year-old Mick’s father and F1 legend Michael, has already wondered if a sideways step on the grid is right for Mick.

"If it was a top team, it would be a great opportunity for Mick," Ralf told Sky Deutchland.

"But I’m not sure if Alfa Romeo really is a better option. Mick can still learn a lot at Haas, so if their new car really is a step forward, it would make perfect sense for Mick to stay another year.

"We can’t forget that a young driver can need easily six months to establish himself in a team and get the most out of what he has. I think the collaboration with Ferrari is much more important for him.

"It seems to work well so far - even with his current team," Schumacher, 46, added.

Sprint race to be ’train’ or crash-fest - Wolff

