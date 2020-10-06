Uncle ’amazed’ Mick Schumacher’s talent questioned

Mick Schumacher’s uncle has hit back at doubts about the young German’s talent.

Ralf Schumacher’s famous brother is Michael, whose son Mick will drive the Alfa Romeo in Friday practice this weekend amid strong speculation about a full race debut for 2021.

But last week, another former F1 driver - Marc Surer - was quoted as questioning 21-year-old Mick Schumacher’s talent, even though he is currently leading the Formula 2 standings.

"He is not with his father in terms of talent, but he is very capable of improving and his ability to learn is incredible," Surer told AvD Motorsport Magazin.

When told that Surer had played down Mick’s talent, his uncle Ralf reacted to Sport1: "I’m amazed at how Marc Surer assesses that.

"He doesn’t have the talent? How should you judge that? I find the statement to be absolute nonsense."

Many observers would agree that perhaps the most talented young driver in F1 today is Max Verstappen.

But Ralf insisted: "Max was also lucky. He has great talent, but he was also promoted."

The former six-time GP winner says it is more expensive than ever for any driver to break into Formula 1.

"From today’s perspective, even eight million is no longer enough. It’s a hell of a lot of work. Money stands against talent," said Ralf Schumacher.

"If someone can hardly afford to test, no matter how talented they are, they will lose to the one who has more money."