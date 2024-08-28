Two Italian races in F1 ’difficult’ in future - CEO

By GMM 28 August 2024 - 14:36





Stefano Domenicali admits it will be "difficult" for both Monza and Imola to survive on the Formula 1 calendar beyond the venues’ respective 2025 contracts.

The sport is now setting up at Monza for the Italian GP, where teams and F1 personnel will find a range of facility improvements at the fabled circuit.

"After too many years focused on the past, Monza has begun a process of updating towards what for us had become essential," F1 CEO Domenicali told La Repubblica.

"Now we need to continue in this direction by modernising what is above ground - the stands, paddock areas and hospitality," he added. "And it should be done within defined times.

"The government at the central level and the (Italian) automobile club know the importance of the impact of the Italian GP also at an economic level," said Domenicali. "In the next few weeks we will be able to reach a conclusion.

"F1 cannot ignore Monza," he insisted, "but that doesn’t mean anything is permanent. Instead, it means taking on responsibilities and commitments."

But what about F1’s other Italian venue at Imola? "We need to understand if the system in the country is able to support both initiatives, or if one of the two promoters is able to raise investments at a private level - difficult but not impossible.

"There are no prejudices," the Italian, who was actually born in Imola, insisted. "It is a topic that we want to clarify within the year.

"What is clear is that we cannot think of a Formula 1 without an Italian GP."