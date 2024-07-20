Two F1 teams ’seriously considering’ Schumacher

By GMM 20 July 2024 - 15:09





Mick Schumacher is being "seriously considered" by not one but two Formula 1 teams for 2025.

That is the claim of Red Bull’s F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who admits the former Haas driver is not being considered for a seat at the junior outfit RB.

"As far as we are concerned, there were no sporting reasons why we never got together," Marko told Sport1. "He was a Ferrari junior at the time, then he joined Mercedes. So he wasn’t even on the market."

The 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, however, is very much on the market now, despite being ousted after 2022 by the then Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

"He was not treated fairly by the Netflix superstar Gunther Steiner," Marko declared. "That’s a fact. And once you’re out, it’s difficult.

"Mick is one of the politest and nicest people in the entire paddock, which is more of a disadvantage for him," the Austrian added. "He also has the handicap of a big name.

"But he has already delivered in terms of sport. He won the Formula 3 championship, he won the Formula 2 championship, and that alone made him interesting for Formula 1 teams. And behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him now.

"Toto Wolff praises him to the skies," Marko, 81, added. "I think Alpine and Audi are seriously considering him. I would be happy for him, because he would deserve it."