Two F1 teams eyeing future engine switch
"We’ll see how the talks develop over the next few years"
Search
Both Aston Martin and McLaren are not ruling out splitting from their customer engine partner Mercedes.
The reports follow hot on the heels of Red Bull’s decision to take charge of its own power unit destiny in the team’s post-Honda era - even though they retain the support of subsidiary Honda Racing Corporation until the new set of F1 rules in 2026.
But with Red Bull establishing its place as a permanent top team with engine independence, it’s a precedent that other Formula 1 teams may now follow.
"There will be new engine regulations in 2026 and as a team we would of course like to be involved in this area, especially since we now have Aramco on board as a sponsor," said Aston Martin technical boss Andy Green.
"We’ll see how the talks develop over the next few years and if we can benefit from that as a team."
It’s a similar story at another Mercedes customer - McLaren.
"There are no such plans at the moment," said team supremo Zak Brown when asked about Aston Martin’s deliberations about entering the engine field in F1.
"But obviously it would be great for the sport if they built their own engine because that would give us another engine manufacturer in Formula 1. That would definitely be a good thing," he insisted.
"But we are happy with Mercedes."
McLaren
Two F1 teams eyeing future engine switch
McLaren introduces the MCL36 ahead of new era of Formula 1
Norris becomes F1’s third-highest earner
Lando Norris signs new McLaren F1 contract until end of 2025
More on McLaren
Aston Martin F1 Team
Two F1 teams eyeing future engine switch
Vettel fends off F1 retirement talk
Aston Martin reveals first ’real’ 2022 car
Aston Martin F1 launches AMR22 at Gaydon
Vettel asks for rallying career ’chance’
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Audi - Porsche - VW
Two F1 teams eyeing future engine switch
Capito open to F1 talks with Volkswagen
Porsche teaming up with Red Bull - Brown
VW set to take Formula 1 entry ’decision’
Letter shows Audi likely to enter F1
More on Audi - Porsche - VW