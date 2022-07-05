Two F1 drivers heading to Nascar

By GMM 5 July 2022 - 08:28





Two Formula 1 drivers are keeping their motor racing passions alive - in Nascar.

In May, it emerged that in the year after Kimi Raikkonen finally called time on his long Formula 1 career, he will return to Nascar’s top ’Cup’ category in August at the Watkins Glen circuit.

"I wasn’t looking to race again, but (team owner) Justin (Marks) came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a top-notch program," the 42-year-old Finn said.

Another well-known F1 star is now following in those wheel tracks, as former Red Bull and Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat attended the weekend’s event at Road America.

The Russian was trackside with Team Hezeberg, with sources reporting that he has gained Nascar’s approval to contest a forthcoming road course race in the near future.

"Nascar is a fascinating world for me and I’ve always loved it," Russian news agency Tass quotes him as saying.

"Last year I watched as a spectator but this year I want to explore Nascar from all angles. Soon you will see me in a Nascar Cup car," Kvyat, 28, added.