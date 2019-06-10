Two F1 drivers eye Le Mans with fathers
"If I go to Le Mans, I want to do it with him"
Two sons of former Formula 1 drivers are hoping to race alongside their fathers at Le Mans.
"I’ve always said that I would like to race anywhere with my father," Kevin Magnussen, whose father is Corvette sports car driver Jan, said at Paul Ricard.
"We’ll see," the Haas driver added when asked what the likelihood is of that happening. "Apparently everyone is interested."
By ’everyone’, Magnussen is referring cheekily to Max Verstappen, who also admitted ahead of the French GP that he would like to race at Le Mans with his own dad.
"There aren’t any talks or anything, but I want to do Le Mans some day," said the Red Bull driver, son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen.
"I don’t know when it could happen but I’ve discussed it with my father. If I go to Le Mans, I want to do it with him.
"If the dates don’t overlap with the F1 calendar, then why not? Nico Hulkenberg did it and won.
"I was at Le Mans when my father raced there and I think that with all the different classes and going through traffic at night, it’s a very cool race," Verstappen added.
